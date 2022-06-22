

The Calvert County Election Board advises that due to a technical issue, voters may have been mailed an incorrect sample ballot. New sample ballots are being printed and will be mailed as soon as possible. The corrected sample ballots will say “Corrected” on the outside.

Mail-in ballots are not affected, nor will this issue affect in-person ballots received during early voting or on primary election day, July 19, 2022.

Constituents may contact the Election Board at 410-535-2214 or elections@calvertcountymd.gov with questions.