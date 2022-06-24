(Staten Island, June 23, 2022) With the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs’ 12-3 win over the Staten Island FerryHawks on Thursday night, the Crabs took the crown as 2022 Atlantic League North Division First Half Champions. Naturally, Daryl Thompson got the ball for Southern Maryland, and he tossed a complete game to propel the Blue Crabs to the clinch.

It’s Southern Maryland’s second consecutive Atlantic League North Division Championship in a half, dating back to the Second Half of 2021.

Southern Maryland is currently 42-14, on pace for the best winning percentage in a half in the Atlantic League’s 24-year history. Following the conclusion of the 2022 season, Southern Maryland will head to the Postseason for the eighth time in their 14-year franchise history, and their second consecutive season.