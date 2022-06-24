NEW ORLEANS, La. – Junior Ethan Carpenter (Leonardtown, Md./Leonardtown) garnered U.S. Track & Field/Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) Outdoor Track & Field All-Mid-Atlantic Region honors in the discus throw Wednesday afternoon (June 22).

To earn All-Region distinction, an individual must finish in the Top 5 of their respective event. Ethan Carpenter competing in shot put at Seahawk Invitational (4.2.22) Credit: Bill Wood

Carpenter came in second in the Mid-Atlantic Region in the discus throw with his school record-setting distance of 46.77m at the 2022 All-Atlantic Region Track & Field Conference (AARTFC) Outdoor Championships hosted by Moravian College on May 18-19. He finished seventh in the event at the AARTFC Championships.

“Ethan had a great day with a huge PR. Proud of how he was able to step up and put it all out there,” second-year head coach Reava Potter said.

The 6-3 thrower qualified for the AARTFC Outdoor Track & Field Championships in the hammer throw on March 19 at the Alan Connie Shamrock Invitational with his school-record mark of 50.15m while earning an automatic spot in the discus with a then-school record mark of 42.65m on April 23 at the Johns Hopkins University/Loyola (Md.) University Invitational.

Carpenter earned three All-Coast-To-Coast (C2C) Athletic Conference honors as he claimed championship titles in the discus (42.56m) and shot put (13.68m) at the 2022 C2C Outdoor Championships on May 6-7 for All-C2C First Team honors while taking third in the hammer with a throw of 47.35m for an All-C2C Third Team award.

He finished with eight school records this season – five in the discus throw, two in shot put, and one in the hammer throw.

The 2022 campaign marked the second season of the men’s outdoor track & field program. St. Mary’s College placed third at the inaugural Seahawk Invitational while finishing fifth at the 2022 C2C Men’s Outdoor Track & Field Championships.