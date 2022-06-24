LEONARDTOWN, MD (June 23, 2022) – The St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD) has updated the eligibility criteria for local COVID-19 vaccine clinics to include children ages six months to four years of age in accordance with updated authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine

Now authorized for ages 6 months through 17 years old (previously authorized by CDC only for adults 18 years of age and older)

6 month – 5-year dosage is one-tenth of the adult dose

Administered as a primary series of 2 doses (4 – 8 weeks apart)

Also authorized to provide a third primary series dose (1 month after 2nd dose) for individuals in this age group with compromised immune systems

Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine

Now authorized for ages 6 months through 4 years old (previously authorized only for persons 5 years of age and older)

6 month – 4-year dosage is one-quarter of the adult dose

Administered as a primary series of 3 doses (2nd dose is 3 – 8 weeks after 1st dose; 3rd dose at least 8 weeks after 2nd dose) for those 6 months through 4 years of age, including those in this age group with compromised immune systems

SMCHD COVID-19 vaccine clinics for children age 6 months to four years old will be held in the following indoor clinical settings, by appointment only (parental presence and consent required):

COVID-19 vaccinations will not be available via drive-thru for this population. Appointments are required and a parent or guardian must be present for vaccination. Visit smchd.org/covid-19-vaccine/clinics-kids for more information, clinic schedules, and to make an appointment. Please review the allergy guidance and the FAQs for SMCHD COVID-19 Vaccination prior to registering for a vaccine appointment. Vaccines for this age group may also be available through local health care providers; please contact your child’s primary care provider for more information.

“Fortunately, thus far children have had a lower likelihood of severe illness from COVID-19 compared to adults. Still, thousands of U.S. children have been hospitalized due to COVID-19 illness. As a parent, I know how important it is to consider all options available to help keep my children healthy and protected from severe illness and hospitalization. With new virus strains emerging and the uncertainty around future strains, parents may want to optimize protection for their kids by getting them vaccinated,” said Dr. Meena Brewster, St. Mary’s County Health Officer. “I encourage parents to consider vaccinating their children who are six months and older in order to help protect them, their families, and our community. Consider speaking with your child’s personal medical provider if you have questions or concerns about the COVID-19 vaccine for your individual child.”

For more information, please visit smchd.org/covid-19-vaccine or call the SMCHD COVID-19 Community Hotline at (301) 475-4330.