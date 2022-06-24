Retired Sergeant Todd Fleenor graduated from Thomas Stone High School in Charles County in 1993. After graduating he went straight into the Marine Corps for four years. While in the Marine Corps he became a Corporal and was an Arial Gunner on the CH-53 Super Stallion Helicopter. While in the Marine Corps, he was awarded the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Sea Service Deployment Ribbon, Navy Unit Commendation, Armed Forces Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal, NATO Medal United States Marine Corps.

After leaving the military, Fleenor wanted to join law enforcement. While applying to agencies he worked with his Father-in-law at Coca-Cola. In 1999 he was hired by the Prince Geroge’s County Police Department, where he completed a 6-month academy and the Field Training Program. In 2000, Fleenor was hired by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office(SMCSO).

Fleenor spent twenty-two years at the agency, rising to the rank of Sergeant in 2016. During his time at the agency, he worked patrol, Alcohol and Narcotics Enforcement, Asset Forfeiture, Canine Unit, and eventually a Patrol Division Supervisor. Fleenor holds dozens of certifications and completed training, along with numerous recognitions and awards including the 2008 Deputy of the Year, Life-saving awards, and Sheriff Office awards.

When asked about crime in the Lexington Park area, he said,” I want to I want to get a task force together with Allied agencies because frankly, we need them. So that would be, that’d be my number one thing. And then I want to get the canines back to the strength that they belong, so we can get them more involved. They’re not being utilized. Like they should. I want to get them more involved with the traffic in the enforcement out on the road, especially in the southern end of the county where gun violence is right now at the highest crime rate ever. So those are just a couple of things that I want to do. We don’t have a gun dog. Other agencies have gun dogs, it behooves me why we don’t. I’ll tell you why, because the current administration and Captain Hall want to decrease the canine units and think it’s better that I think how they how did he put it, we affect more people doing canine demonstrations than we actually do? Working the road. That’s, that is what he said to me one time. So and I think they’re being way under you way underused, so I want to do that also.”

When asked about cutting back on traffic violations, crashes, and injuries in the Lexington Park area and the Golden Beach/Mechanicsville area

“Frankly, again, it comes back to manpower also, we are so understaffed, we have two people now. One of them, one of them is a sergeant, we have to sergeant and a corporal in charge of Traffic Safety. That’s ridiculous. We need to get more people in traffic safety, and we need to start utilizing them properly in those areas, especially during the critical times that these accidents are happening.”

Do you feel based on your experience, working with the agency, that the police blotter is representative of the crime committed in St. Mary’s County? No. Okay. And your reasoning behind that?

“I don’t think they are, I don’t think they’re as transparent as they make it out to be. And, you know like I was telling someone the other day, there are two ways to classify. So there are many ways to classify something, okay, you can have a shooting, but you can classify it as a reckless endangerment because no one got shot, but there are 40 gun shell casings in the middle of the road. Okay, so I don’t think that the[blotter], tells the whole story.”

When asked about his resume, and disciplinary file

“…my slogan is tougher on crime, tougher on crime comes with complaints, okay, doing your job comes with complaints. There’s one candidate that hasn’t been behind the desk in the last 15 years, he’s been an administrator. You don’t get complaints sitting behind the desk. The other candidate has worked for seven different police agencies and was fired from two. He doesn’t get any complaints anymore, either, because he doesn’t have he doesn’t work for a law enforcement agency. I can tell everybody, the last time I made an arrest, the last time I was assaulted, the last time I’ve been to shooting the last time I saved someone’s life. The last time I went on a death investigation. The last time I worked the midnight shift patrolling in the community, those other two candidates cannot.”

The Southern Maryland Chronicle is covering the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office race, along with several other races. We will have more on Sgt. Fleenor’s campaign priorities next week. You can read about another Sheriff’s Office candidate, Commissioner John O’Connor here. Captain Steve Hall has not responded to an email with questions nor a request for an interview.