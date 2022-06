UPDATE June 24, 2022, @7:25 pm: Per the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, Paisley has been located. There is no further information at this time.

June 24, 2022, 7:09 p.m.- Missing six-year-old female – Paisley Malone. Missing from the area of Woodland Ct in Lexington Park. If seen, call 301-475-8008