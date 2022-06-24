ERIE, PA – The Bowie Baysox were handed their second-consecutive one-run loss on Thursday night, and their 16th of the season as they fell just short to the Erie SeaWolves 3-2. Bowie once again struck in the first inning, but a key trio of hits for the SeaWolves in the fifth broke a 1-1 tie, ruining Bowie’s chances.

Ryan Watson climbed the hill for Bowie but was unable to hold the early 1-0 lead given to him, as Andre Lipcius drilled an 0-2 pitch to dead center field for a solo home run to tie the game. Watson (L, 4-2) held strong into the fifth inning afterward, allowing only one more base hit and striking out three batters.

With one out in the bottom of the fifth, Chris Rabago tripled to left field to drive in a run, and Gage Workman singled to bring in Rabago, putting Erie ahead 3-1.

Continuing what has been a highly impressive run for the righty reliever, Conner Loeprich took the final three innings for Bowie and set a new season-high with six strikeouts over three scoreless innings.

Bowie scored in the first inning for the second-consecutive game after a pair of leadoff base hits and an RBI grounder by Cody Roberts, but they were held without by Wilmer Flores after that. Flores (W, 3-1) eventually finished five innings while striking out seven batters.

Zach Watson cut into the lead in the sixth inning when he drilled an opposite-field solo home run off of Adam Wolf, but it would turn out to be the last Bowie run. Kyle Zurak and Brendan White (Sv, 6) each logged scoreless frames to deliver the win to Erie.

As Bowie sees their losing skid extend to five-consecutive games, their overall record falls to 25-40 on the season.

Bowie and Erie will continue their six-game series on Friday, with the first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m.