ERIE, PA – The Bowie Baysox affirmatively broke their five-game losing streak on Friday evening, earning their sixth shutout win of the year as they bested the Erie SeaWolves 4-0. Drew Rom and Noah Denoyer combined for the blank performance, while Hudson Haskin slugged his eighth home run of the season, and Zach Watson drove in a run for the third consecutive game.

On just the second pitch of the game, Hudson Haskin sealed the win for Bowie offensively with a solo home run. His eighth of the season, four of which have come as the first batter in an inning.

Erie’s Reese Olson kept Bowie scoreless for the next two innings, but a pair of two-out hits in the fourth, including an RBI single by Zach Watson, doubled the Bowie lead. As Olson (L, 4-4) tried to extend into the fifth inning, he loaded the bases and allowed an RBI infield single to Joey Ortiz, all without recording an out.

Bowie grabbed another run in the fifth inning when Andrew Daschbach was hit by a pitch to bring home the fourth run. While he did allow an inherited runner to score, reliever Billy Lescher pitched clean for Erie, while Chavez Fernander and Yaya Chentouf did the same for the remainder of the night.

Piecing together his best start in over two months, left-hander Drew Rom silenced Erie bats for five innings. The only scare Rom (W, 3-1) found himself in came in the third inning, when he allowed a pair of singles and a walk to load the bases, but he racked up three strikeouts to strand the runners. Rom eventually struck out seven batters across the night.

Taking the back end of the game, right-hander Noah Denoyer continued to dominate. Denoyer (Sv, 2) Faced only two batters over the minimum across his four innings and never allowed a runner to reach second base. The scoreless outing helped Denoyer drop his ERA with Bowie to 1.72.

As Bowie breaks their losing skid into the final weekend of the first half, their record on the year sits at 26-41. Bowie and Erie will continue their six-game series on Saturday, with the first pitch scheduled for 6:05 p.m.