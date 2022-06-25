VERO BEACH, Fla. – The Coast-To-Coast (C2C) Athletic Conference office released the 2022 Women’s Outdoor Track & Field All-C2C Teams on Tuesday (June 14) and sophomore Meaghan Collins (Pocomoke City, Md./Pocomoke) represented the St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s outdoor track & field team on the All-C2C Second Team. Meaghan Collins throwing hammer at SMCM (4.2.22) Credit: Bill Wood / St. Mary's College of Maryland

The 2022 campaign marked the second season of the St. Mary’s College women’s outdoor track & field program.

“I am proud of how she was able to step up and perform at the outdoor championships,” second-year head coach Reava Potter said.

Collins earned her first-ever all-conference honor with a second-place finish in the discus throw at the 2022 C2C Outdoor Track & Field Championships with 31.68m. The 6-0 thrower also earned a fourth-place finish in the hammer throw with 33.90m and added a sixth-place finish in the shot put with 8.91m at the outdoor conference championships.

St. Mary’s finished fifth in the six-team field (26 points) at the 2022 C2C Outdoor Track & Field Championships hosted by Christopher Newport University on May 6-7. The Seahawks set three school records as well as 10 personal records over the two-day event.