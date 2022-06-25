Smithsonian Associates presents “Smithsonian Nighttime Adventures,” an after-hours experience, for children and their adult chaperones at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of Natural History. When the crowds are gone, and the doors have closed, one of the world’s most popular museums is their playground until nearly midnight. “Smithsonian Nighttime Adventures” will be held Fridays, July 15, July 22, July 29, Aug. 5, and Aug. 12 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Kids and their adult chaperones will join other night owls as they immerse themselves in a unique Smithsonian experience. As they wander through the museum’s galleries, brushed by giant shadows cast by dinosaurs, they will explore the Earth’s past, discover the wonders of the ocean, and more. Participants will move along guided by the fun and challenging “Adaptation Game” filled with activities to complete, from making an underwater fossil and discovering whale ankle bones to picking a pollinator and building a dinosaur—and even learning how to eat like one. When their nocturnal adventure ends, they will journey home with objects collected on the trail through the museum.

This event is designed for children ages 8 to 14. There must be one adult for every five children in any group that registers. Chaperones must be 21 or older. No adults are permitted without children. All participants must pre-register.

Ticket prices are $85 for general admission and $70 for Smithsonian Associates members. The price includes exclusive access and activities in the museum, interactive exploration, and a pre-packaged individually wrapped snack. Reduced rates are available for groups of 10 people or more. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination is required for participation. Current CDC and Smithsonian COVID-19 guidelines will be followed, including but not limited to masks indoors.

For over 55 years, Smithsonian Associates—the largest museum-based education program in the world—has produced vibrant educational and cultural programming that brings the Smithsonian to life. Inspired by the Smithsonian’s research, collections, and exhibitions, nearly 1,000 public programs spark creativity and excite learning in people of all ages each year.