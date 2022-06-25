Mya is a black and brown female Domestic Shorthair mix. She is approximately 11 years and 1 month old. She weighs about 12.8 lbs.
Tigger is a brown and black female Domestic Shorthair mix. She is approximately 11 years and 1 month old. She weighs about 7.10 lbs.
They do well with children as young as 2 years old. They are good with other cats and dogs.
NOTE: Tri-County Animal Shelter NOW has a FOSTER PROGRAM and these two would LOVE to get out of the shelter and back into a home environment. For details, please email: tcasfoster@charlescountymd.gov.
QUESTIONS or FOR MORE INFO:
Tri-County Animal Shelter (TCAS)
- 6707 Animal Shelter Road
- Hughesville, MD 20637
- 301-932-1713