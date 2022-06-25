Chesapeake Beach, Maryland-On Friday, June 17, 2022, American Legion Stallings-Williams Post 206 donated $10,000 to Calvert Meals on Wheels at the Post’s monthly meeting.

The check was presented to CMOW President Shirl Hendley by Scott Deacon, Commander, and Fred Bumgarner, member, American Legion Stallings-Williams Post 206. CMOW presented the Post with a certificate that read, “In grateful recognition of your continued generous support to CMOW.” Commander Deacon said, “the Post is pleased to help reduce food insecurity for the county’s homebound, including the elderly, Veterans, and Veteran families.

We honor the Post 206 members who volunteer with CMOW.” To fund this donation, the Post hosts various fundraising events such as golf tournaments, dinners, breakfasts, karaoke, and dances.