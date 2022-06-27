ERIE, PA – The Bowie Baysox were outgunned on Sunday afternoon to close the first half, as the Erie SeaWolves hammered 12 runs on 17 hits to serve Bowie a first-half-ending 12-5 loss. Garrett Stallings was once again dealt a short start, as Bowie found themselves behind by double digits before the fifth inning.

Credit: Bowie Baysox

Erie was underway in just the first inning, as Dane Myers, Dillon Dingler, and Chris Rabago each lined two-out RBI singles. The attack continued in the second inning when Wenceel Perez shot a two-run home run to right field, and Parker Meadows hammered a solo shot as well, making it 6-0.

Following a perfect third inning by Garrett Stallings, the right-hander (L, 2-7) allowed consecutive RBI doubles to Perez and Andre Lipcius in the fourth, and a two-run home run by Quincy Nieporte finally knocked Stallings out of the game. It was a career-high 10 runs allowed for Stallings.

Tyler Burch and Adam Stauffer worked scoreless relief outings for Bowie, but Clayton McGinness was tagged for two runs in the eighth on a double by Dingler.

The early deficit made it tough for Bowie to crack through against Markus Solbach, as the German native opened with four scoreless frames before J.D. Mundy launched a two-run home run, his fourth of the season. Cristopher Cespedes drove in a run on a ground ball and an error in the sixth inning, and Mundy collected another RBI with a sacrifice fly, all charged to Solbach.

Dario Gardea and Joe Navilhon each worked scoreless outings, but AJ Graffanino hammered a solo home run off of Nick Kuzia to keep the final reliever from joining the scoreless outings.

As Bowie closes the first half with a 27-42, they will look to open the second half strong as they return home on Tuesday. Bowie will begin a six-game series with the Richmond Flying Squirrels at Prince George’s Stadium, with the first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

Leave a comment

Leave a Reply