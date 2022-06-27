On June 25, 2022, at 11:46 p.m. deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 24400 block of Mervell Dean Road in Hollywood, for the reported shooting.

Upon arrival, an 18-year-old male victim was located suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg. The victim was transported by helicopter to an area trauma center for treatment.

Detectives and Crime Lab Personnel from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene and continued the investigation.