On June 24 at approximately 5:05 a.m., officers responded to the 5600 block of Ted Bowling Road in Bryantown for the report of a home invasion. An initial investigation revealed two men forced entry into the residence. Hall, Derrron Jerell Credit: Charles County Sheriff’s Office Young, Keith Demarr Credit: Charles County Sheriff’s Office

Once inside, they threatened the victims with a handgun and demanded cash. The men then left the residence and confronted another victim on the property. During the confrontation, one of the men fired a single round into the air.

A short time later, responding patrol officers located and arrested the two men without incident, Derron Jerell Hall, 36 of Waldorf, and Keith Demarr Young, 37 of Prince Frederick. Both were charged with armed robbery, first and second-degree assault, home invasion, felony use of a firearm, and reckless endangerment.

Both men are currently being held at the Charles County Detention Center without bond. Detective A. Bringley is investigating.