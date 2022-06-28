LEONARDTOWN, MD – The deadline to register to vote in the 2022 Primary Election is Tuesday, June 28. Those using the online registration system must submit their completed voter registration application by 11:59 p.m. on that date.

To ensure applications are completed and received by 11:59 p.m., voters are advised to access the online system no later than 11:50 p.m. on June 28.

Those who prefer not to register to vote online may print the registration form and return it by mail or in person at the St. Mary’s County Board of Elections office, 23250 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, by 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 28.