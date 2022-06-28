(BALTIMORE, MD) – Local residents and other interested members of the public are invited to share their comments on proposed modifications to the St. Charles Energy Center generating facility in Charles County. A virtual public comment hearing will take place on Monday, July 11, 2022 at 7 p.m. Public Utility Law Judge Kristin Case Lawrence will preside.

CPV Maryland, LCC has applied to the Maryland Public Service Commission to modify its Certificate of Public Convenience and Necessity (CPCN) for the St. Charles Energy Center, a 745 MW natural gas-fired electrical power generating facility located in Waldorf. According to its application, CPV seeks to add four diesel generating units for ‘black start’ capability. This will allow the plant to restore power to its own operations and the regional grid in the event the grid is down. CPV will make a presentation about the project at the hearing. More information can be found on the project’s website: https://cpv.com/our-projects/cpv-st-charles-energy-center/

Members of the public who wish to speak at the hearing can sign up by sending an email to psc.pulj@gmail.com by 12 noon on Friday, July 8, 2022. The hearing will be held on the Webex platform and participants will receive an email with the link to join in. For those who just want to watch the hearing, it will be simultaneously live-streamed on the Public Utility Law Judge’s YouTube channel (MD PSC PULJs): https://bit.ly/2X6wLiP

In addition to the hearings, written comments can be submitted electronically through the Commission’s online portal at https://www.psc.state.md.us/make-a-public-comment/

Comments may also be sent by mail and should be addressed to Andrew Johnston, Executive Secretary, Maryland Public Service Commission, William Donald Schaefer Tower, 6 St. Paul Street, 16th Floor, Baltimore, MD 21202. All comments should reference Case No. 9437 and be submitted by July 14, 2022.