The Bowie Baysox took home the first game of the second half of the season, cruising over the Richmond Flying Squirrels 9-3 on Tuesday night at Prince George’s Stadium

Against rehabbing Major League right-hander Matt Harvey, Richmond took the early lead with two runs on a sacrifice fly in the first inning by Frankie Tostado and a homer from Ricardo Genoves in the second.

But the Baysox one-upped the 2-0 lead in the following inning when Maverick Handley slapped a two-run homer out to the left field, and Andrew Dashbach went back-to-back to the left-field corner, to give Bowie the 3-2 lead.

The Baysox put up two more in the bottom of the third with the help of their latest promotions. Connor Norby opened the frame with a single, and Colton Cowser smashed a two-run home run to left-center field for his first Double-A hit. The left-handed Cowser collected three hits in his debut, all to left field.

Harvey (W, 1-0) in his first Eastern League appearance since a rehab start with Binghamton in 2017, struck out nine batters over five innings, only allowing the two early runs and a fourth-inning solo home run by Shane Matheny.

After the fifth inning, Justin Armbruester (Sv, 1) handled the rest of the game on the mound, giving up only three hits and no runs in his second appearance with the Baysox.

When Maverick Handley and Andrew Daschbach went back-to-back again with RBI hits in the sixth, Jake Dahlberg (L 3-4) was forced to leave after allowing eight runs in 5.1 innings.

Clay Helvey and Gray Fenter combined for scoreless relief outings, but Blake Rivera was hit for an eighth-inning run when Cesar Prieto singled to drive in Bowie’s ninth.

With this fresh new start, Bowie bumps to 1-0 in the second half of the season and 28-42 overall. Bowie and Richmond will meet again on Wednesday for the second game in their series on Wednesday, with the first pitch of the game set for 6:35 p.m.