On June 27 at approximately 1:31 p.m., officers responded to the 10900 block of Sam’s Place in Waldorf for the report of a burglary.

Upon arrival, officers learned that the victim returned home to find his residence had been broken into and vandalized. Walls, furniture, cabinets, fixtures, and personal items were destroyed and covered in paint. Two video game systems were stolen. The approximate loss in stolen items and damage to the residence is over $30,000.00.

Anyone with information is asked to call Officer M. Thomson at 301-609-3282 ext. 0698. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app. The investigation is ongoing.