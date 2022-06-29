ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – The Intercollegiate Rowing Coaches Association (IRCA) announced the 2022 IRCA Scholar-Athletes on Monday afternoon. The St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s rowing team had four of its members selected as IRCA Scholar-Athletes.

The Seahawk foursome – junior captain Sam Leaman (Gaithersburg, Md./Walter Johnson), senior Henry Morin (Kensington, Md.), sophomore Drew Seitzman (Hockessin, Del./Charter School), and senior captain Riley Woolston (Baltimore, Md./Sparrows Point) – was part of 525 rowers and coxswains from 44 schools to be recognized by the IRCA. Headshots of (l-r): Henry Morin, Riley Woolston, Sam Leaman, Drew Seitzman Credit: Bill Wood / St. Mary's College of Maryland

In order to be named an IRCA Scholar-Athlete, rowers and coxswains must meet the following criteria:

Athletes from all IRCA Member Schools are eligible,

Athletes must be in their second year or more of eligibility,

Athletes must have competed in their program’s Top 3 boats during the current season or raced at the 2022 IRA Championship, and

Athletes must have at least a 3.50 cumulative GPA through the fall semester.

Leaman, Morin, and Woolston are all repeating IRCA Scholar-Athletes. Since the announcement of the first Scholar-Athletes by the IRCA in 2021, St. Mary’s College has had five Seahawks collect eight IRCA Scholar-Athlete awards.

Harvard University led all institutions with the most IRCA Scholar-Athletes this year with 41 between its heavyweight and lightweight teams.

View the full list of honorees on the IRCA Scholar-Athletes here.

This group of rowers helped the Seahawks finish seventh at the 2022 Mid Atlantic Rowing Conference Men’s Championships, capturing the petit final of the men’s varsity 8+ in 6:37.2.