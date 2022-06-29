LEONARDTOWN, MD – The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County held their regular business meeting in the Chesapeake Building Tuesday, June 28, 2022, with the invocation and pledge, followed by approval of the consent agenda.

The Commissioners welcomed the new St. Mary’s Circuit Court Judge, Associate Judge Amy D. Lorenzini. Governor Larry Hogan recently appointed Lorenzini to the position.

The Commissioners presented Commendations in recognition of H.S. “Lanny” Lancaster’s retirement from the Three Oaks Center and to Ann & John Richards, Jim Dicus, Jeff Thomas, Jennifer Overstreet, and James Thomas for their contributions to Hospice of St. Mary’s County.

The Department of Land Use & Growth Management received approval for a request for a Public Hearing to hear public comment on a proposed cannabis ordinance. The hearing will take place on July 26, 2022, at 6:30 p.m., and a formal notice will be forthcoming.

The Sheriff’s Office received approval for the FY2023 School Resource Officer/Adequate Coverage Grant application for FY2023 from the Maryland State Department of Education, Maryland Center for School Safety, for $204,369.

The Commissioners also approved the Sheriff’s Office’s request for the grant application for the FY2023 Police Accountability, Community and Transparency (PACT) Grant Application from the Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention, Youth and Victim Services for $76,796. The grant will fund law enforcement with the development of effective accountability procedures to achieve their goals of lawfulness and legitimacy while enhancing community relations and transparency.

The FFY2022 Cooperative Reimbursement Agreement Application for the Child Support Grant from the Maryland Department of Human Services for Child Support Enforcement for $490,375 requested by the Sheriff’s Office was approved by the Commissioners. It will fund a portion of the expenditures related to staffing, maintenance, training, and equipment needs for the Child Support Unit.

The Department of Economic Development and Visit Southern Maryland MD (VSMMD) received approval for the renewal of a Memorandum of Understanding for VSMMD to continue to carry out tourism-related duties on behalf of St. Mary’s County for FY2023.

The Commissioners also approved the Department of Economic Development’s request to renew the Memorandum of Agreement with the College of Southern Maryland to continue business counseling services from the Southern Maryland Small Business Development Center in St. Mary’s County

The Commissioners approved a request from the Department of Economic Development to transfer both the housing and non-housing allocations of St. Mary’s County’s portion of the 2022 Private Activity Bond authority to the appropriate State agencies.

The Department of Aging & Human Services received approval for a request for the Senior Care grant award, project #MD2203, from the Maryland Department of Aging for $130,925 to fund the Senior Care System, for case management and funds for services for people 65 years or older who may be at risk of nursing home placement. Senior Care allows seniors to live with dignity and in the comfort of their homes at a lower cost than nursing facility care.

The Commissioners also approved the FY2022 Notice of Grant Award for the state grants, Project #s MD2201, MD2202, MD2204, MD2206, and MD2214 from the Maryland Department of Aging on behalf of the St. Mary’s County Department of Aging & Human Services for $83,003 to provide funding for various programs and services to the seniors of St. Mary’s County.

The Commissioners approved a request from the County Attorney’s Office to adopt the proposed resolution “Prohibiting Entitlement To Any Compensation or Emolument Resulting From Service in More Than One Public Office of St. Mary’s County.”

The County Attorney briefed the Commissioners with updates on the Police Accountability Board and the Administrative Charging Committee.

The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County will hold a Public Hearing tonight, June 28, 2022, at 6:30 p.m. in the Chesapeake Building located at 41770 Baldridge Street in Leonardtown to consider public input on the Snow Hill Master Plan. The plan can be viewed at https://www.stmarysmd.com/publichearings/.

The next Commissioner business meeting will be in the Chesapeake Building at 9 a.m. Tuesday, July 12, 2022. There will be no Commissioner Meeting Tuesday, July 5, 2022, due to the observance of the Independence Day holiday. Commissioner decisions and related public documents are available on the county government website in BoardDocs.

Commissioner Meetings may be viewed live Tuesday mornings on SMCG Channel 95 or as a replay Friday nights at 6:30 p.m. Meetings are also available for on-demand viewing on the St. Mary’s County Government YouTube Channel.