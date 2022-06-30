Seafood is delicious and there are several recipes you can try to prepare your favorite meal. Seafood recipes range from soups, shrimps or salads, baked fish, and others. Most of these recipes are easy to make and require only a few ingredients. Here are 6 delicious seafood recipes you have to try.

1. Seafood Macaroni Salad

Seafood macaroni salad can be served as a side dish. It takes only 15 minutes to prepare the recipe which consists of black olives , red onion, celery, or additional shrimp which is added to the macaroni salad. To get the best flavor, you need to chill your seafood salad before serving it. You can leave it in the fridge for a few hours or overnight depending on when you want to use it.

2. Crab Stick

Crab stick is one of the most appetizing recipes you can make. This is one of the amazing imitation crab recipes which consists of deboned white fish flesh. The meat is thoroughly washed to remove fat and unwanted pieces. The fish is mixed with other ingredients to form a paste that mimics crab meat. Although it is not fresh crab, it gives a similar seafood flavor.

3. Blackened Fish Sandwich with Avocado and Cabbage

The blackened fish sandwich is classic and different from other recipes that are commonly found at fast-food joints. This recipe includes a fresh tilapia fillet which is topped with creamy avocado, tartar sauce, and crunchy cabbage. This is a simple fish recipe you can easily make at home and it does not include the fried and processed patty.

4. Grilled Shrimp Kabobs

If you want to enjoy food on the stick, then the grilled shrimp kabobs are for you. It is a great recipe marinated in cumin, lemon, Italian seasoning, garlic, fresh herbs, and pepper flakes. It is also mixed with flavored vegetables for a quick and easy meal. You can add dried herbs for more flavor. The recipe makes delicious seafood and it can be easily customized as per your preference.

5. Oven-baked Salmon

Preparing salmon is simple since you need to bake it in the oven to produce the flakiest and most tender filet. Rub the salmon with onion, garlic, lots of butter, and paprika. You can also season your salmon fillets with a spicy kick and lemon, and it goes well with a Lenten meal. This recipe is described as lemony, spicy, and moist.

6. Whole Baked Sea Bass

Baked sea bass is another fantastic recipe you can consider since it is healthy and easy to make. The final product is tender and juicy. You can also use tilapia or red snapper for this particular recipe. The baked sea bass fish is marinated in a mixture of tomato, lemon, garlic, herbs, and other spices.

If you love seafood, there are different recipes you can consider to prepare your favorite dish in the comfort of your home. Most recipes are simple and require few ingredients. Seafood recipes generally take a few minutes to make. For a start, you can try the ones outlined in this article and enjoy a flavorful delicious recipe.