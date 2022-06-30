Raj is a 4-year-old, 37-pound leggy beagle boy ISO his forever home. He is generally a social fellow, good around other dogs, and adores human attention! Cuddling, snoozing, and going for long walks with his humans are some of Raj’s favorite things. Raj would like a fenced yard and a canine companion to sniff, explore and run some fun beagle zoomies with. Zoomies are always better with a buddy!

Please click this link, and visit Raj to see and read the most up-to-date information about him!

Follow this link to meet all of our dogs’ ISO foster or forever homes.

Raj has finished his vetting and is ready for a foster or forever home to call his own. Send us a message at icanhelp@beaglemaryland.org if you would like to foster or adopt Raj.