CSM nursing graduate Kathryn Humphreys was joined by CSM President Dr. Maureen Murphy to proudly accept the Calvert County Board of County Commissioners’ proclamation today celebrating CSM’s 2022 spring nursing graduates. Humphreys was one of 17 Calvert County residents in the spring nursing graduation class that saw 69 students from across the region become nurses.

Credit: Calvert County Public Information Office

In addition this spring, CSM also recognized 84 completers in programs to become Certified Nursing and Geriatric Nursing Assistants, Clinical Medical Assistants, Certified Dental Assistants, Phlebotomy Technicians, Veterinary Assistants, Nutrition Coaches, Medical Laboratory Technicians, and Health Information management specialists.

Humphreys, of Prince Frederick, has been a certified nursing assistant for seven years and is currently working at Dr. Mehta Pediatrics. She has also been serving as a bereavement volunteer with Calvert Hospice for seven years to assist programs for children and adolescents. She has associate degrees now in General Studies, Applied Science & Technology, Pre-Professional Health Science, and Nursing. She received a scholarship through the Prince Frederick Masonic Lodge where her father was a 32nd-degree Mason and she also received CSM’s Dr. Nallan Ramakrishna Scholarship.

In August, Humphreys begins working at The Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore for her nursing residency as part of her work to be a registered nurse in their inpatient psychiatric unit. Her goal is to be a psychiatric nurse practitioner specializing in children and adolescents.

“I want nothing more than to help our youth who are struggling to overcome and manage their illnesses, just as I did as an adolescent after the loss of my father; and to be part of a culture to help end the horrific and unfair stigmas attached to mental illness,” she shared.

Encompassing credit degree programs like Nursing, EMS, Medical Lab Technology, and more, and continuing education workforce training certificates in a variety of specialties like Phlebotomy, CNA/GNA, and ECG/EKG Technicians, the Health Pathway at CSM has a broad swath of medical training for a number of different careers. Learn more about CSM’s Health Pathway and how you can begin a career in the medical profession, by visiting https://www.csmd.edu/programs-courses/pathways/health/index.html.