Whether you’re setting out on a 12-hour direct flight or a family road trip across the country, long journeys can be quite stressful, to say the least. Between double-checking reservations, packing clothes, essentials, and a million other things, there’s certainly a lot to consider for a comfortable, trouble-free journey. That said, taking care of all these aspects prior to departing will ensure you make it to your destination safely and with everything you need.

This dedicated guide features various useful tips for those preparing to embark on a long-haul journey.

1. Get Your Travel Documents Ready

Especially if you’re traveling by plane, step number one is making sure all your travel documents and paperwork are in order. The last thing you want is to be stranded abroad with an expired passport, or find out there was an issue with your reservations that could have been anticipated.

So, double-check your tickets, and accommodations, and gather your travel documents (passport, visa, personal ID, insurance papers) in one place. Prepare some cash and valid credit cards as well. This will put your mind at ease before you’ve even left the house.

2. Plan Out Your Itinerary

Those setting out on a long trip away from home will want to plan out their itinerary beforehand. This should include a roadmap of all your stops along the way, monuments and places you’ll visit, adventure day trips, and more. Laying out all your plans in front of you will make it that much easier to stick to your itinerary for the best travel experience possible.

Leave yourself enough leeway for impromptu activities. As with any trip, there’s a lot of research involved, so be sure to pick up a travel guide, browse through social media, and ask for recommendations from fellow travelers.

3. Pack Strategically

No matter the purpose or duration of your trip, you want to start your journey on the right foot by packing everything you need.

In that optic, prepare a checklist that includes everything from weather-appropriate clothes, footwear, and undergarments, to hygiene products, medications, and the like. Also, if yours have succumbed to years of wear and tear, it’s a good idea to look for a reliable brand of luggage with suitcases that will help you transport all your belongings safely. The market abounds with great options, so conducting some research will help you find comparative guides for a successful and long-lasting purchase.

4. Gather Some Traveling Essentials

An important consideration for enduring a long journey is making sure you stay clean and entertained all throughout. Whether it’s in your carry-on or backpack, assemble a small bag with travel-size toiletries and things to keep you comfortable (neck pillow, eye mask, ear plugs, etc.).

In parallel, to fight off the boredom that necessarily comes with lengthy rides, be sure to pack your entertainment. This includes tablets, e-readers, portable consoles, headphones for music, but also books, crosswords, sudokus, puzzles, or anything else that helps take your mind off having to sit idle for hours on end.

5. Stay Hydrated and Stretch

Besides wearing comfortable clothing and having all essentials on hand, staying well-hydrated throughout the entire journey should be a priority. While drinking plenty of it is vital, you want to avoid going to the bathroom every 10 minutes. Also, pack up some healthy snacks to alleviate your hunger. Apples, dried fruit, granola bars, pretzels, and nuts are great choices. By all means, avoid sugary drinks and snacks, as well as alcoholic beverages.

In parallel, because sitting for too long can be extremely tiresome, make sure to keep your blood flowing by staying as active as you can. Otherwise, you risk getting numb legs or developing deep vein thrombosis. If you’re on a plane, stand up every now and then to walk down the aisles and stretch your legs. Likewise, car riders will want to pull over every 1 to 2 hours to do the same.

6. Get a Good Night’s Sleep

Last but not least, it’s easy to get all caught up in preparations. As important as it is to get everything in order, you mustn’t let that compromise your ability to get a full night’s rest the day before your departure.

Being replenished will not only enable you to stay alert on the big day, but it’ll also help you keep your composure in case something goes wrong. Resting is that much more essential if you’re going to be behind the wheel.

Ultimately, preparing for a long journey is both an exciting and stressful moment. While you’ll be contemplating all the amazing things you’ll be doing once you arrive, your mind will be racing frantically to make sure you don’t forget anything. In any case, these useful tips will enable you to enjoy a safe, comfortable, and peaceful trip. Happy travels!