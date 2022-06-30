On Wednesday, June 22nd, after two (2) months of prepping the apparatus and aligning personnel to attend, sixty (60) Mechanicsville Volunteers and their families loaded up on the apparatus and made the three-hour drive to Ocean City, Maryland. The department participated in the 130th Annual Maryland State Firemens’ Association Parade.
Once arriving in Ocean City, members worked diligently to put the final touches on the apparatus and then donned their uniforms.
For their efforts, The Department received the following Awards:
- Honorable Mention 1500GPM Pumper
- Honorable Mention for the UTV
- Honorable Mention for Antique Engine 21
- 4th Best Little Miss Fire Prevention
- 3rd Best Junior Miss Fire Prevention
- 3rd Best Miss Fire Prevention
- 3rd Best Marine Unit Boat
- 2nd Best Command Unit
- 2nd Best Appearing Brush Truck
- 2nd Best Appearing Tanker
- 2nd Best Appearing Heavy Rescue
- Auxiliary in Uniform coming the Longest Distance
- Best Appearing Auxiliary
- Best Appearing Pumper Tanker
- Best Appearing and Governors Award for Fire Prevention
- Most Uniformed Personnel in Line of Parade
- Best Appearing Junior Members
- Best Appearing Junior Fire Chief
- Best Appearing Honor Guard
- Best Appearing Marching Unit
- Chief A. Marvin Gibbons Memorial Award for the Company Making the Best Appearance
The Chief A. Marvin Gibbons Trophy is the highest honor a department can obtain at the parade and it signifies the Unit(Department) Making the Best Appearance. This trophy has only been on the Western Shore of the Chesapeake Bay 5 times prior to 2022, and one of those times was by the Mechanicsville VFD in 2016.
We are honored to have received this award and the entire membership of the Mechanicsville VFD is proud to have it back in our station. Members put forth a great deal of effort to obtain it.
Please go to the link to read completely about the Chief A. Marvin Gibbons Memorial Award.