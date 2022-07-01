Charles County Sheriff Troy Berry attended the Eagle Scout Court of Honor last weekend as Alyssa Rios became the first female in Charles County to attain the rank of Eagle Scout. Credit: Charles County Sheriff's Office Credit: Charles County Sheriff's Office Credit: Charles County Sheriff's Office Credit: Charles County Sheriff's Office

During his remarks, the Sheriff encouraged Alyssa and all of the Scouts to always remember the values they have learned through Scouts and to carry those with them throughout life. He also emphasized the importance of their leadership and service to the community.

Rios joins over 1,000 girls nationwide who are female Eagle Scouts. It scouts BSA’s highest rank. And only about 6% of scouts achieve it. To get it, scouts need to earn 21 merit badges, which require mastering basic skills on topics such as first aid and environmental science.

Girls were first allowed to join BSA in February 2019. There are currently about 140,000 girls in Cub Scouts and Scouts BSA.