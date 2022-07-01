Saturday:

Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 2 pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 2 pm and 5 pm, then showers and thunderstorms likely after 5 pm. Some of the storms could produce small hail, gusty winds, and heavy rain.

Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Southwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday Night:

Showers and thunderstorms are likely, mainly before 11 pm. Some of the storms could produce small hail, gusty winds, and heavy rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.