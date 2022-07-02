The Bowie Baysox broke through late and notched their fourth-straight against the Richmond Flying Squirrels on Friday, 4-2.

An early start for the Squirrels, Michael Gigliotti took the second pitch of the game to deep right field for a 1-0 lead.

The lead was short-lived, as an RBI single from Coby Mayo single drove in Connor Norby to tie it in the bottom of the first.

Richmond got their next, and last, run in the top of fifth after Brandon Martorano found his way to third base after a single, stolen base, and throwing error, and a sacrifice fly by Jacob Heyward brought the runner in.

Baysox starter Noah Denoyer ate the unearned run through five innings but still collected a career-high nine strikeouts.

Adam Stauffer (W, 2-1) opened up the top of the sixth and twirled three scoreless innings for the Baysox, striking out five batters and dropping his ERA to 2.97

In what’s become almost an expectation, Hudson Haskin led off the sixth inning with a solo home run for the second-consecutive night, this one tying the game. Kai Wei Teng (L, 4-6) surrendered a double to follow, walked two batters, and Andrew Daschbach beat out a near-double play at first base to drive in the go-ahead run.

Gray Fenter took over for Teng during the sixth and worked scoreless through the seventh, where flamethrower Cole Waites took over. Joey Ortiz and JD Mundy both singled against the reliever and Ortiz booked it home off a 99 miles per hour wild pitch to up the lead to 4-2.

Shelton Perkins (Sv, 3) allowed only one hit in the final inning, but three quick outs secured the win for Bowie as they kept their undefeated second-season record.

With the win, Bowie bumps to 4-0 in the second half of the season and 31-42 overall. Bowie and Richmond will meet again on Saturday for the fifth game in their series, with the first pitch set for 6:35 p.m.