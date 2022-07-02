On June 30, 2022, a Calvert County jury convicted Ilene B. Claggett-Hurley of Owings of 2 counts of Abuse of a Vulnerable Adult, Second Degree Assault, and Reckless Endangerment. The jury deliberated a mere 44 minutes before returning its verdict.

Ilene B. Claggett-Hurley Credit: Calvert County Sheriff's Office

The Defendant was the primary caregiver for the bedridden, elderly victim. On December 21, 2021, the Defendant was recorded on nanny-cam video cursing and berating the victim, pulling her forcibly from the bed, and physically abusing her.

Because of her condition, the victim was unable to defend herself or call for help.

After the verdict, Claggett-Hurley’s bond was revoked and she was remanded to the Calvert County Detention Center. Sentencing is scheduled in October before Judge Andrew S. Rappaport. The Defendant is facing a total of 25 years of incarceration.

Calvert County State’s Attorney Robert Harvey wishes to commend the family of the victim for reporting this matter to the police and for assisting in the prosecution of this case. He also wishes to commend Assistant State’s Attorney Benjamin G. Lerner for his outstanding work on the case.