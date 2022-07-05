Rear Admiral Timothy L. Heely Credit: U.S. Navy

Rear Admiral Timothy L. Heely, U.S. Navy (ret.) was sworn in as the new Chairman of the Historic St. Mary’s City (HSMC) Commission for a term of four years, beginning July 1, 2022. He has over 40 years of professional experience with government and industry during his career as a U.S. Naval Aviator and in business.

A pilot in the U.S. Navy, he flew from Aircraft Carriers in the Pacific and Indian Oceans and commanded an FA-18 squadron during the first Gulf War. Later positions in the U.S. Navy included Lead Engineer for Navy and Marine Corps aircraft and Program Executive Officer for Navy and Marine Corps drones and weapons.

He has served in numerous high-level positions in several U.S. and British defense manufacturers.

He received a Bachelor of Science Degree from the U.S. Naval Academy in American Political Affairs and a Master of Science Degree from the U.S. Naval Postgraduate School in Aeronautical Engineering (Avionics).

A past Board Member of Saint Mary’s College of Maryland and President of Historic Saint Mary’s City Foundation, he currently serves on boards for SkyX, Donate Life Maryland, Velos, St. Mary’s County Historical Society, and others.

He and his wife of 45 years, Cherie, live in Southern Maryland and have visited Historic Saint Mary’s City with their children and grandchildren since 1988.

The appointment of Rear Admiral Tim Heely, U.S. Navy (ret.), as Chairman of the Historic St. Mary’s City Commission is effective immediately and will be confirmed by the Maryland State Senate during their next legislative session. “We believe he will lead us to a bright museum future,” says Regina Faden, Executive Director of Historic St. Mary’s City.

He succeeds Fr. William L. George, S.J., who served as Chair for eight years. During his time, Father George was instrumental in shaping the forward direction of HSMC.

This summer promises to be an exciting one for the museum, as it will see the arrival of the newly built Maryland Dove on August 27. Construction on the new vessel has taken place at the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum (CBMM) in full view of the public over the past few years.

Also scheduled to take place during the Chairman’s term, the museum will begin construction on a new Visitor Center, tentatively named the Maryland Heritage Interpretive Center (MHIC). Designed by the D.C.-based, nationally known firm Howard and Revis Designs, the new indoor museum will feature interactive exhibits that will help further tell the complex story of the area.

About the appointment, Maryland Governor Larry Hogan writes, “I know we will succeed in our goal to make a positive difference for all Marylanders…”