Welcome to our “Monthly Mini Feature”, we are highlighting different local artisans and crafters who have been busy imagining, creating, dreaming, and doing!

Our Maker of the Month for July 2022 is Tyler Roy of Mother of Girls!

Tyler is a multi-talented artist who enjoys “dabbling in many different things, from textile art to painting. I didn’t enjoy doing large batch work, so I started making jewelry.”

Our featured maker is well-known for her unique pieces, many with botanical origins intertwined with figments of colorful flowers and celestial themes. Credit: Tyler Roy / Mother of Girls Credit: Tyler Roy / Mother of Girls Credit: Tyler Roy / Mother of Girls Credit: Tyler Roy / Mother of Girls Credit: Tyler Roy / Mother of Girls Credit: Tyler Roy / Mother of Girls Credit: Tyler Roy / Mother of Girls Credit: Tyler Roy / Mother of Girls

After experimenting with different techniques, Tyler found an appreciation for all things nature. From her family hiking trips she picked up colorful leaves and ferns and started to press them. From there her favorite flora have been worked into one-of-a-kind dangle and stud earrings, intricate necklaces, paperweights, and much more.

Roy also draws from these same inspirations to design and collaborate with another local artist on pouches and wristlets of a variety of sizes, both fun and functional!

Just two years ago Tyler incorporated resin with her current jewelry methods and materials. “I’m constantly amazed at how beautiful our planet is and feel so fortunate to be able to honor that in my work.”

Roy’s work has been featured in the recent past at local shops but at present all of Tyler’s efforts and energy have been directed into the opening of her very own store!

The new shop, Marie & Nash, is named after Tyler’s two young daughters and will include her beautiful jewelry (still under the Mother of Girls brand) as well as clean beauty/ self-care products, a variety of curated art pieces, pottery pieces, home goods, accessories, and much more!

Credit: Tyler Roy / Mother of Girls Credit: Tyler Roy / Mother of Girls Credit: Tyler Roy / Mother of Girls Credit: Tyler Roy / Mother of Girls Credit: Tyler Roy / Mother of Girls Credit: Tyler Roy / Mother of Girls Credit: Tyler Roy / Mother of Girls Credit: Tyler Roy / Mother of Girls

Marie & Nash will be located at 22675 Washington St. at the storefront formerly housing car dealerships in the heart of Downtown Leonardtown. As part of the vibrant Arts & Entertainment District, Tyler will be offering small batch, sustainable brand items – “all the good stuff” she says!

“I pride myself in being able to create small batch, slow made, and unique pieces that make the ones who wear it, feel absolutely beautiful!”

Thank you Tyler for being an important part of our artistic community, we are looking forward to visiting the fabulous new storefront!

Find Tyler’s amazing artwork at:

Mother of Girls – Facebook

Mother of Girls – Instagram

Mother of Girls – Website

Coming soon to Downtown Leonardtown will be Marie & Nash! Projected opening: August 2022, exact date TBA, shop address: 22675 Washington St, Leonardtown, MD 20650. (Facebook/ IG also coming soon @marieandnash).

To inquire about any of the pieces below or to place a special order contact Tyler by email at: motherxgirls@gmail.com