LATHAM, N.Y. – The United East Conference released the 2021-22 Scholar-Athlete list on Friday morning, naming 709 student-athletes across nine full-member institutions and six associate members. St. Mary’s College of Maryland placed 104 athletes on the United East Scholar-Athlete list.

The annual list of honorees continues to illustrate the remarkable geographic diversity of the league and its member institutions with United East Scholar-Athletes representing 31 different states, 13 different countries, and two United States territories in all.

To be selected, a student-athlete competing in a conference-sponsored sport must achieve a combined grade point average of 3.4 or higher for the fall and spring semesters and must have been in good standing on his, her, or their team. A breakdown of scholar-athletes totals by institution is below.

St. Mary’s College came in second to Lancaster Bible College, who landed a conference-best 110 athletes on the Scholar-Athlete list. Penn College and Penn State Harrisburg finished tied for third with 100 athletes each.

Ranking by Total Number of Student-Athletes with at least a 3.4 GPA

*Denotes associate members

Lancaster Bible College 110 St. Mary’s College of Maryland 104 Penn College 100 Penn State Harrisburg 100 Wells College 59 Penn State Abington 56 Penn State Berks 50 Gallaudet University 46 SUNY Morrisville 46 *Medaille College (MLAX and WLAX) 11 *La Roche University (MLAX and WLAX) 8 *Mount Aloysius College (WLAX) 7 *Hilbert College (MLAX) 6 *Rutgers University – Camden (MGOLF) 3 *Wilson College (MGOLF) 3 TOTAL 709

To view the complete United East release, click here.

First-year head coach Brittney Morris ‘ women’s lacrosse team led the way with a department-high 17 selections while the women’s soccer program under the leadership of eighth-year head coach Peter Krech drew a close second with 15. The men’s soccer and men’s lacrosse teams tallied 13 selections each while the men’s (5) and women’s (8) tennis squads combined for 13 as well.

In all, seven Seahawk athletic programs, including the combined men’s and women’s teams for cross country and tennis, had at least 10 athletes named United East Scholar-Athletes.

Eighteen St. Mary’s athletes collected 4.0 GPAs during the 2021-22 academic year, including five All-United East selections.