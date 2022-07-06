(7/5/2022, Waldorf, MD) The Blue Crabs picked up their fourth straight win, as they continue to roll off of their record-setting first-half performance. Tonight, the pitching drove the Blue Crabs, as Alex Merithew tossed six scoreless innings in the win.

The Blue Crabs bats were hot from the start. The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs posted four hits and three runs in the bottom of the first inning. The Blue Crabs traded two runs with two outs, as Jack Sundberg and Zach Collier scored on the fielder’s choices. Later in the inning, Joe DeLuca drove a single into center scoring Braxton Lee, and giving the Blue Crabs a 3-0 lead.

In the third, Southern Maryland hit three consecutive singles to open the inning. Collier and Jared Walker picked up back-to-back singles. Lee then bounced a single to the right side, scoring Collier.

The score remained 4-0 going into the bottom of the seventh. With one out, Michael Wielansky chopped a base hit up the middle. The next batter, Collier, drilled a fly ball off the batter’s eye, scoring Wielansky. Two batters later, Lee lifted a ball to left field, but Corey Bird lost it in the lights, allowing Collier to score from second and giving the Blue Crabs a 6-0 lead.

Alex Merithew pitched six lights-out innings this evening, allowing just two hits and keeping the Dirty Birds scoreless. Bradley Roney came in to start the seventh, working around an error to keep the Dirty Birds off the board. Unfortunately, Roney dropped the ball in the eighth, allowing the Dirty Birds their single run of the game. Patrick Baker closed out the ball game with a 1-2-3 inning, adding a strikeout along the way.

The Blue Crabs won the game 6-1, bringing their record to 49-18 on the year, and starting the second half off with a win. The Blue Crabs are atop the North Division to start the second half, tied with the Staten Island FerryHawks and York Revolution.