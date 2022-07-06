Prince Frederick, MD – The CalvertHealth Foundation Scholarship committee recently awarded the largest scholarship total in its history – providing $170,231 to 35 award recipients. Twenty-three of the applicants will receive Allied Health scholarships and seven of the applicants will receive E. Anne Spitzer Scholarships. The latter is specifically for students in pursuit of a medical degree. Since the scholarship program began in 1991, it has awarded more than 545 scholarships totaling $925,000 in student assistance.

Scholarship recipient, Haley Brady shows off her cape in celebration of receiving a scholarship award. Credit: CalvertHealth

Each recipient received a gift box to help celebrate their accomplishments. Vice President of Brand Strategy and Philanthropy Theresa Johnson said, “We are honored to be able to provide this assistance to students who are actively seeking higher education in an allied health or medical field.” She added, “We are always looking for driven and compassionate students to join our team and help us realize our vision of making a difference in every life we touch.”

The 2022 scholarship recipients are Hannah Akil, University of Maryland, Nursing; Madison Attick, Salisbury University, Nursing; Rachel Black, Shenandoah, Doctor of Physical Therapy; Danielle Bowman, University of Washington, MEDEX Northwest Physician Assistant Program; Julia Carbo, College of Southern Maryland, Nursing; Logan Davis, University of Lynchburg, Doctor of Physical Therapy; Emily Farrell, York College of Pennsylvania, Nursing; Erin Field, Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine, Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine; Laila Flores, Xavier University of Louisiana, Biology/Pre-Med Major; Peyton Fort, Cornell University, Masters of Healthcare Administration; Shaniqua Hasell, Howard Community College, Dental Hygiene; Ava Jabara, Duquesne University, Undergraduate Pre-Medical and Health Professions Program; Katie Johnson, University of Lynchburg School of PA Medicine, Doctor of Medical Science Program; Anastassia Kerasidis, Georgetown School of Medicine, Doctor of Medicine; Courtney Locke, Fortis College- Lanover, Dental Hygiene; Candice Mackall, College of Southern Maryland, Nursing; Madilyn Mandich, Shenandoah University, Doctor Of Physical Therapy Program; Zoey Masters, Stevenson University, Nursing; Kathleen McClellan, Towson University, Masters of Science in Speech-Language Pathology; Meagan McCurry, St. George’s University, Doctorate of Medicine; Sabrina McGuigan, York College of Pennsylvania, Respiratory Therapy; Madison Paige, Towson University, Masters of Science in Speech-Language Pathology; William Pellegrino, The Ohio State University College of Medicine, Doctorate of Medicine; Camden Perella, York College of Pennsylvania, Nursing; Mark Rachic, Geneva College, Nursing; Rebecca Reimer, Wake Forest, School of Medicine, Physician Assistant; Dataya Resenois, Howard University, Nursing; Alyssa Rose, Community College of Baltimore County, Occupational Therapy Assistant; Taylor Rowder, University of Lynchburg, Nursing; Lily Severson, University of Maryland, Biology/Pre-Physician Assistant Studies; Savannah Staples, Towson University, Nursing; Taylor Tolson, Coastal Carolina University, Exercise and Sport Science; Patrese Toye, Fortis College, Radiologic Technology; Rebecca Yoder, Towson University, Speech-Language Pathology and Audiology; Megan Zegel, Salisbury University, Nursing.

The 2023-2024 scholarship application will open in January 2023 with applications being due by April 30, 2023. For more information, contact the Foundation office at 410.414.4570 or visit CalvertHealthFoundation.org.