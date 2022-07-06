A brand new exhibit by local artist Yanhui Kuang is now on display at the Lexington Park Library, be sure to catch it during this limited-time run!

Yanhui enjoys creating both traditional Chinese watercolor paintings and also more modernistic pieces of art. She has developed an eclectic style all her own, often with influences of the ancient arts melded with more contemporary themes. Credit: Lexington Park Library Credit: St. Mary's Arts Council Credit: St. Mary's Arts Council Credit: St. Mary's Arts Council Credit: Yanhui Credit: Yanhui Credit: Yanhui Credit: St. Mary's Arts Council Credit: St. Mary's Arts Council Credit: St. Mary's Arts Council

Many of Kuang’s watercolor pieces are composed of ink on Xuan paper which has been used for centuries in China, Japan, Korea, and Vietnam for writing, artwork, and architecture. Her pieces include portraits, flora and landscapes, abstract multi-media, and large-scale works.

If you look closely enough there are often images and symbolisms creatively hidden within the artwork. Yanhui’s style is extremely fluid and often branches into unexpected twists and turns, guided by her emotions and thoughts present at the given moment.

Our featured artist also enjoys cooking, traveling, and volunteering in our community, most often with the Chinese Club at Leonardtown High School where she has dedicated much time and energy to assisting with the production of the annual Chinese New Year celebrations.

Kuang’s artwork has been on display for past Art Walk exhibits and demos in Leonardtown, special events at St. Mary’s College of Maryland, the Gallery at St. Mary’s County Arts Council, and the Patuxent River Naval Air Museum, and other locations. She is available for private and group art lessons for both adults and children and her experiences instructing also include substitute coverage for public school system art courses.

Yanhui’s work is currently exhibited from June 30th thru August 30th, 2022 at the Lexington Park Library located at 21677 FDR Blvd, Lexington Park, MD 20653. Present library hours are Monday thru Thursday from 9 AM to 8 PM, Friday and Saturday from 9 AM to 5 PM, and Sundays from 1 to 5 PM. Visit the library’s website or call 301-863-8188 for any library-related questions or to check for updates during hours of operation.

Admission to the Gallery, located near the main desk, is free and open during all library hours.

This display is presented in collaboration with Yanhui Kuang, the Lexington Park Library, and St. Mary’s County Arts Council. The in-house Library Gallery pays tribute to the late Candy Cummings who had the vision to create a community exhibit space in order for the display and appreciation of the works of local artists.

Learn more about Yanhui at the links below-

Art by Yanhui (Facebook):

Instagram: @loongdaoart (https://www.instagram.com/loongdaoart/)

Website: Yanhui Kuang ( https://kasta680.wixsite.com/yanhui )

Additional links of interest-

Lexington Park Library ( https://www.stmalib.org/ )