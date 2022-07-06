The year is 2030. You are just finishing up your day at work – or rather, your day “at home”. You log onto your virtual workstation, put on a comfy pair of pants, and get to work in the comfort of your own living room. It’s been a long day, but you don’t mind – you love your job! That’s because, over the last decade or so, many new jobs have emerged that didn’t exist before.

In this blog post, we will take a look at the top 11 jobs of the future 2030 list. Don’t be scared when you see some of them. They are just evolved and developed versions of currently existing ones. Just as described by Lensa , education and experience still play an important role. Keep reading to find out what they are!

1. Work from Home Facilitator

You may be wondering, what is a Work from Home Facilitator? Well, as more and more people are working from home, there is a need for someone to help manage all of the logistics involved. This could include things like setting up video conferencing equipment, helping with time management and providing IT support.

2. Fitness Commitment Counsellor

As our society becomes more health-conscious, there is also a need for Fitness Commitment Counsellors. These professionals help people set and reach their fitness goals. They may work with individuals or groups, and they may use technology to track progress and offer support. It’s all about proactive and preventative counseling methods, as well as digital wearables like Apple Watches and Fitbit dashboards.

3. Smart Home Design Manager

Another job that is becoming increasingly popular is that of a Smart Home Design Manager. As the name suggests, these professionals help to design and manage smart homes. This involves everything from choosing the right technology to integrating it into the home in a way that is both aesthetically pleasing and functional.

4. XR Immersion Counsellor

If you’re not familiar with the term “XR”, it stands for “extended reality”. This is a growing field that includes virtual, augmented, and mixed reality. XR Immersion Counsellors help people to adjust to and use these new technologies.

5. Workplace Environment Architect

As the workplace continues to evolve, so does the need for Workplace Environment Architects. These professionals help to design and create workspaces that are both effective and convenient. This includes everything from choosing the right furniture to designing layouts that maximize productivity.

6. Algorithm Bias Auditor

With so much of our lives being governed by algorithms, it’s important to have someone who can audit them for bias. Algorithm Bias Auditors make sure that the algorithms we use are fair and just. This is an important job, as it helps to ensure that everyone has an equal chance at success.

7. Data Detective

Data is becoming more and more important in our lives. And, as such, there is a need for Data Detectives. These professionals help to collect, analyze, and interpret data. They may work with businesses to help them make better decisions or they may work with law enforcement to help solve crimes.

8. Cyber Calamity Forecaster

As our world becomes more and more connected, we are also at greater risk for cyber attacks. That’s why there is a need for Cyber Calamity Forecasters. These professionals help to predict and prevent cyber attacks. They use their knowledge of computer science, security, and psychology to stay one step ahead of the criminals.

9. Specialist in renewable or alternative energy

The future is green, and there is a need for specialists in renewable or alternative energy. These professionals help to develop and install renewable energy sources. This could include solar panels, wind turbines, and geothermal systems.

10. Sustainability Consultant

As more and more businesses are looking to become more sustainable, there is a need for Sustainability Consultants. These professionals help businesses to find ways to reduce their carbon footprint and operate in a more sustainable way. This could involve anything from developing recycling programs to choosing energy-efficient equipment.

11. Urban Farming Specialist

Urban farming is becoming increasingly popular, as it offers a way to grow food in an efficient and sustainable way. Urban Farming Specialists help to design and implement these systems. They may work with businesses, schools, or community organizations.