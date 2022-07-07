Pursuant to Governor Hogan’s July 5th, 2022, direction to suspend the ‘Good and Substantial Reason’ standard for Wear and Carry Permits, the Maryland State Police Licensing Division is providing the following guidance to all current Maryland Wear and Carry Permit holders and Law Enforcement Agencies.

ALL RESTRICTIONS CURRENTLY DETAILED ON THE REVERSE SIDE OF ALL MARYLAND WEAR AND CARRY PERMITS ISSUED PRIOR TO THE DATE OF THIS ADVISORY ARE HEREBY LIFTED EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY.

Current Maryland Wear and Carry Permit holders who have a restriction printed on the reverse side of their permit and would like to receive a permit without a restriction printed on the reverse side must submit a Modification application via the Licensing Portal . There is a $10.00 cost to submit a Modification application. Submission of a Modification application is not required but is the only option to receive a Maryland Wear and Carry Permit without a restriction printed on the reverse side prior to the renewal of your Maryland Wear and Carry Permit.

All Law Enforcement Agencies are advised to disregard any restrictions printed on the reverse side of any Maryland Wear and Carry Permit issued prior to the date of this Advisory. Any Law Enforcement Officer or Agency that may have questions regarding this Advisory may contact the Maryland Gun Center 24/7 or the Maryland State Police Licensing Division during business hours.