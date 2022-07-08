Volunteering is the ultimate exercise in democracy. You vote in elections once a year, but when you volunteer, you vote every day about the kind of community you want to live in.” – Author Unknown

Nuisance Abatement Hearing Board: Two (2) Citizen members

The task of the Nuisance Abatement Hearing Board is to hear citizen complaints regarding the unsightly accumulation of paper, junk, vehicle parts, trash, garbage, leaves, etc., and if more than 1 foot high, grass, weeds, uncultivated vegetable growth, briars, brush and plants on private property. The Nuisance Abatement Hearing Board was created for the purpose of accepting complaints and conducting hearings to enforce minimum property standards. Members serve four-year terms.

Board of Appeals: One (1) Citizen member (At Large, Alternate)

The Board of Appeals is made up of 6 citizens, 5 members, and an alternate, appointed by the County Commissioners. Members are appointed for staggered terms of 4 years. The members are citizen planners as they are chosen from all walks of life and typically do not have any formal training prior to their appointment. The County Commissioners are given the authority to appoint the Board of Appeals by the Land Use Article of the Annotated Code of Maryland. This article also defines the role & responsibility of the Board. It specifies that the Board hears appeals of the zoning and land-use decisions of the County Government, requests for approval of special exceptions, and requests for approval of variances.

Homeowners Association Dispute Review Board: One (1) vacancy for homeowners’ association residents.

Must be a resident of a self-managed or professionally managed homeowners’ association within the County, which may include members or former members of governing boards. The Homeowners Association Dispute Review Board helps resolve conflicts between property owners and their governing Homeowner Associations. Members serve three-year terms.

Agricultural Reconciliation Committee: Three (3) Citizen Members

Established by the Charles County Code, the Agricultural Reconciliation Committee focuses on the resolution of disputes regarding agricultural and forestry operations. The Agricultural Reconciliation Committee arbitrates and mediates disputes involving agricultural or forestry operations conducted on agricultural lands and issues opinions on whether such agricultural or forestry operations are conducted in a manner consistent with generally accepted agricultural or forestry management practices. The Agricultural Reconciliation Committee is composed of five members, all Charles County residents, who are appointed by the County Commissioners of Charles County.

To apply for one of these Boards or Commissions, visit https://www.charlescounty.org/apps/citizenadvisory/public/enterApplication.jsp.

For other Board and Commission vacancies, visit https://www.charlescountymd.gov/government/vacancies-2