Tim Gowen, the Maryland National Guard Adjutant General is seeking a seat in the House of Delegates representing District 29C. The seat is currently held by Delegate Gerry Clark, who is not seeking re-election.

“I’m 57 years old. I live in Leonardtown Maryland and happily married father of three. I’m an aerospace engineer I work for I did work for the Navy NAVAIR, which is the big United States Naval Air Systems Command on Patuxent River Naval Air Station. I was there for 25 years as a civil servant, and aerospace engineer, and worked on a lot of Navy-Marine Corps, aviation programs. And simultaneously, I’ve been an army officer for 36 years, I spent six years on active duty and the last 30 had been in the reserves and of those 30, the last 26 or 27 have been National Guard.”

“About three years ago, Governor Hogan asked me to be his adjutant general. And when it happened, I retired from my regular job and started working National Guard full time. you kind of have to be familiar with the National Guard to know what an Adjutant General is the Adjutant General is actually a constitutional position in Maryland. And in effect, it’s kind of dual hat it, I am simultaneously the commander of all the Maryland National Guard, that’s the 7000 or so soldiers and airmen. So both the Army National Guard and Air National Guard, and we’ve also got another, I think, about 150 or 200 civilians, that makes up the Maryland military department. So that position requires might be too hard of a term, but that enables me also to be on Governor Hogans’s cabinet. So I’m basically the Secretary of the Maryland military apart. That’s, yep, I’m responsible for everything the National Guard does report directly to the governor,’ said.

When asked about why he decided to run for State Delegate and not a more local office:

I did once upon a time think about running for mayor of Leonardtown. Okay. I think that that town has lots of potential and I was frustrated a little bit with the growth at the time. I think they’re moving along very well. Now. Now, I thought seriously about running for it. And when I looked into it, I don’t actually live in the actual within the tenant district. Yeah. So I couldn’t run for it. So they kind of set the seed for running for office.”

“Basically, it’s the interaction I’ve had with the General Assembly as adjutant general. And I’ve been kind of frustrated with the I don’t want to sound too harsh, but you know, kind of the level of competence that I see, you know, I would sit for hearings, and kind of expect the delegates or the senators to ask me questions that were pertinent to some of the issues that I’m working on in the National Guard. And I wouldn’t, they’d come to the hearings, like totally uninformed about the National Guard, and we had some pretty important stuff to work on.”

Taxes

Maryland is, is one of the highest taxed states in the country. And, you know, I don’t know if it’s proximity to DC or not, but we just have an unusual cost of living, particularly when you consider that this is a rural county down here, but we’re, we have this that the lot of the housing prices. First down here and St. Mary’s County. So I mean, that affects us. So every little bit that we can do to either reduce taxes, reduce fees, while inflation is actually a national and international issue, we can do our part here at the state level, and that is, but, you know, inflation is, is simply too many dollars chasing too few goods and services. So, you can work on both ends of that we can stop giving away money for free effort for incentivizing people not to work, and then also increase productivity by encouraging people to actually get back to work.

And then you’d have all the people you know, you have more of the waitstaff, the production in the factories and people actually working. So the people, the business owners don’t have to give out higher and higher salaries in hourly wages to encourage people to work. And that’s going to have an effect on inflation, that’s going to have an effect on the cost of goods and services, even at the state level. So it isn’t something that we should just wait for Washington DC or the economists working for the Biden administration to try to handle we can actually do something about ourselves.”

Traffic/Roadways/Infrastructure

So, by my estimation, there might be more, but there are two key areas that need attention. And the main one, the obvious one is the Thomas Johnson Bridge, Solomon’s own bridge that causes problems simultaneously in Calvert County on St. Mary’s side, because of the, on the Calvert County side, you know, let’s say it’s the morning rush hour, there’s the bottleneck of all the traffic coming down for and it’s not just people from copper counties, people from you know, Arundel County and Prince George’s County all coming down that route for access, and they get to the bridge and Earth stops. Because you’re coming, you’re going down to one lane of traffic. And then even then, if you get past that, it gets backed up at the light on route 235. So that it’s a mess, and one little fender bender, at that intersection, you have three main arteries coming in right at that intersection. And we’re just not very good at handling.

You’ll get traffic backed up for miles and I and I’ve seen it and so that’s the morning rush hour traffic, the afternoon rush hour traffic, anytime that there was some kind of a backup on the bridge, like, you know, you mentioned, I’ll get to the suicide part in a minute. But even if it was like the fender bender, right there, at the start of the bridge, which happens a lot more than you can imagine, then that backs up, not just the people that are trying to go over the bridge, but because you’ve got that lane of traffic that’s trying to turn right to get onto Route four, you know, people slow down to enable, you know, everything that’s going on for that. So if you have a stop lane of traffic that affects all the other traffic. So coming and going, something’s got to be we need a new bridge, that’s the bottom line, it’s got to be wider, it’s got to be lower. Right now it’s to two lanes, too high. And now that causes a slowdown. And you know, and then there’s it’s kind of an incentive for people that are going to commit suicide to use that as an opportunity there. So let me come back to suicide. And I want to get to the other traffic problem that exists in St. Mary’s County. And that is where Great Mills Road meets Route Five. So this is basically the only all you know, there are two parallel roads running out of St. Mary’s County, to get people to leave Pax River. The other one goes down route five, and they’re Great Mills Road, it’s a terrible backup. And there is a plan finally, in the works. Delegate Crosby is made some pretty good effort there to get some money for that. And hopefully, that’ll get underway. But it’s been a long, long time in coming. And, you know, until they actually break ground. Nothing’s happened yet. You know, we’ve already made promises before about that. Right?”

One of their biggest things has been the good old boy system, the poor leadership, and the poor communication. One thing that I have noticed with state senators, and delegates It’s easy for a resident to go to Leonardtown and watch a county commissioner meeting or watch a planning commission meeting, you know, they can plan for all that. It’s a little bit harder for residents to get up to Annapolis and be able to go in and listen to all of this. When you guys are in session. How do you plan to address the transparency of what you’re doing up there? To your to people that elected you, and St. Mary’s and Calvert?

I’ll follow the best practices that Matt and then Brian and Jack have all done. And that’s it. Even Jerry. I mean, they all put out I think weekly newsletters, and here are the issues, here’s what I voted for. I know Brian does a lot of town hall virtual town halls, I think it’s great, best practice.

You can find out more about Tim on:

Facebook: Tim Gowen for Southern Maryland

Website: https://www.gowen4somd.org/home

