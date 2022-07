Saturday:

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 79. Light east wind becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the morning. The chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches are possible.

Saturday Night:

A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 2 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Northeast wind 6 to 8 mph. The chance of precipitation is 50%.