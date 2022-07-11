(7/10/2022, Waldorf, MD) The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs fell short in game three of the series with the York Revolution. The Blue Crabs had won seven of their last eight games coming into the series finale, but York managed to pull out a 7-3 victory this afternoon.

Credit: Southern Maryland Blue Crabs

Jorge Martinez (W, 7-4), the starter for York, pitched five innings, allowing seven hits and three earned runs in the victory. Martinez threw 108 pitches in the start but tacked on 10 strikeouts.

The Revs started the scoring in the first inning. Yefri Perez doubled to right-center field on the first pitch of the game. The next batter, Elmer Reyes, punched a single past the glove of Jared Walker, scoring Perez. York added an insurance run in the second when Troy Stokes Jr scored on a sacrifice fly.

The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs got two runs back in the bottom of the third inning. With Jack Sundberg on second and Raul Shah on first, David Harris drove a base hit into right field, bringing in Jack Sundberg. The next batter, Alex Crosby, roped a double to left-center field, scoring Shah to tie the game at 2-2.

York picked up runs three runs across the fourth and fifth innings off of defensive mistakes, going ahead 5-2. But, in the bottom of the fifth, David Harris launched a solo home run over the Mini Monster, cutting the deficit to 5-3.

From there the bats went quiet. Alex Merithew (L, 1-1) allowed only four earned runs across seven and two-thirds innings. Mat Latos entered in the ninth inning, allowing two runs in the inning, giving the Revs a 7-3 win.

The Blue Crabs fall to 52-20 and are one game back in the North Division in the second half. Southern Maryland looks to get back in the win column on Tuesday when they take on the Staten Island FerryHawks.