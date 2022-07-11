BRIDGEWATER, NJ – The Bowie Baysox closed a six-game series with Somerset on Sunday with a whimper, losing 3-1 for their fourth loss of the set. Bowie snagged an early 1-0 lead, but only managed one hit and two baserunners over the final six innings of the game as Somerset pushed ahead.

After Joey Ortiz lead off the second inning with a double, Greg Cullen drilled his own double to left field to give Bowie the early lead. Following a two-out single by Hudson Haskin in the third inning, however, the offense was shut off for the rest of the day.

Sean Boyle (W, 6-4) worked a quality start for Somerset over six innings while striking out seven batters. Cesar Prieto’s leadoff double in the sixth inning was Bowie’s only hit after the third.

Steven Jennings, Ammanuel Ramirez, and Carson Coleman (Sv, 6) each worked scoreless innings to maintain the Somerset lead.

Ryan Watson (L, 5-4) opened his start with two scoreless innings, but allowed his own pair of doubles in the third inning for Somerset to tie, with Austin Wells driving in the run. A leadoff single in the fourth inning set up a two-run home run for Jesus Bastidas, his sixth of the season to break the 1-1 tie.

After the home run, however, Watson, Easton Lucas, and Clayton McGinness combined to hold Somerset hitless through the remainder of the game.

The loss drops Bowie to 34-47 on the season, and only 7-5 in the second half of the year. Following a day off on Monday, Bowie will begin a six-game series with the Akron RubberDucks at Prince George’s Stadium on Tuesday, with the first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m.