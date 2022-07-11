On Saturday, July 9, 2022, at approximately 3:35 am, patrol deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a motor vehicle collision in the area of Willows Road and Abberly Crest Lane in Lexington Park.

Deputies arrived on the scene and observed a rear-end style motor vehicle collision with one operator unresponsive. Due to the severity of the collision, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Collision Reconstruction Unit was requested.

Members of the Reconstruction Unit responded to the scene and assumed the investigation. Preliminary investigation determined that a 2012 Chevrolet Silverado, operated by Matthew Mark Mazza, age 27 of Lexington Park, was traveling northbound on Willows Road in the area of Abberly Crest Lane when it struck the rear end of a 2015 Ford Focus, which was operated by Jamari Tyrese Duckett, age 18 of Great Mills.

Duckett was transported to an area hospital in critical condition but later succumbed to his injuries on Sunday, July 10, 2022.

At this time, speed and alcohol appear to be contributing factors.