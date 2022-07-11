Leonardtown, MD— The Leonardtown Arts & Entertainment District and Leonardtown Cigars invite you to join them for an exciting evening of Latin music and dancing at the 1st Annual Havana Nights Party at Leonardtown Cigars (located at: 40955 Merchants Lane #14, Leonardtown, MD 20650) on Saturday, July 16, 2022, from 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Join us for a one-of-a-kind celebration featuring Leonardo Garcia Y Son Horizonte. This award-winning ensemble performs a wide variety of original compositions and arrangements from traditional Salsa music to Salsa Jazz. Talented Latin dance instructors, Tracy Hurtt and Robin Santiago will be on hand to teach attendees who wish to learn Salsa and Kizomba dancing.

In addition, to live music and dance lessons, attendees will be able to enjoy open dancing, tasty eats from Salsa’s Mexican Café, specialty drinks, and of course, fine cigars. Tickets are $35/pp and include food as well as a complimentary glass of Mojito or Cuba Libre, dance lessons with Tracy and Robin, and open dancing!

To learn more and to purchase tickets visit: VisitLeonardtownMD.com/LatinNights .

This special event is part of the Latin Nights in Leonardtown Series and is a signature event for the Leonardtown Summer Music Festival and is sponsored by Iris McCollam of Century 21, Shari Papanicolas of First Title Settlements, LLC, Jorgina Colyn of Prime Lending, Jimmy Hayden of RE/MAX 100 and other valued sponsors.