On Sunday, July 10, 2022, at approximately 2:56 am, deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of Point Lookout Road and Pin Cushion Road in Loveville for the report of a serious motor vehicle crash.

Officers arrived on the scene and determined that one vehicle crashed into the Pax Lounge Hookah and Bar with the operator ejected from the vehicle. Due to the severity of the crash, members of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Collision Reconstruction Unit were contacted.

A preliminary investigation determined that a silver 2009 Mercury Sable, operated by Jessica Marie Myres, age 27 of Mechanicsville, failed to negotiate a turn in the roadway. The vehicle left the roadway, became airborne, and then landed in the unoccupied building. Myres was transported to an area trauma center with incapacitating injuries.

At this time, speed appears to be a contributing factor in the crash.