On Sunday, July 10, Commissioner President , II, Esq. tested positive for COVID-19. He is experiencing mild symptoms and is isolated at home while he recovers.

Commissioner President Collins plans to participate in meetings virtually this week, including the Board of County Commissioners meeting scheduled on Tuesday, July 12.

According to the Centers for Disease Control Quarantine and Isolation calculator, Commissioner President Collins will need to quarantine until Saturday, July 16. If his symptoms improve, he plans to come out of isolation at that time and will wear a mask in all public settings until at least July 20, 2022.