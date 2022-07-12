July 11, 2022 (Chesapeake Beach, MD) – The Town of Chesapeake Beach is making improvements to Kellam’s field by top-dressing the Bermuda grass. This improvement is taking place as a part of the Town’s summer maintenance program for the field.

Top dressing fills in low spots, makes a better playing surface for sporting activities, and generally improves the conditions for the bermuda grass to flourish. To make this needed improvement, the field will be closed this week to the general public but will reopen next week July 18, 2022.

Credit: Town of Chesapeake Beach

Thank you to the Calvert County Parks and Recreation for coordinating with Town staff to provide the equipment necessary to make this improvement. Sand, materials, and labor are provided through the Town of Chesapeake Beach.