ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s soccer team, coming off their third straight 12-win campaign in which the Seahawks were the No. 2 seed in the United East Conference Championship Tournament, released their 2022 schedule for the fall season. This year’s slate features nine home games.

St. Mary’s College opens the 2022 season at the Jamie L. Roberts Stadium against Stevenson University on Thursday, September 1, at 4:30 p.m. The Seahawks then travel to Salisbury, Md., for the Elmer Lord Tournament on September 3-4, first battling Gettysburg College, a 2022 NCAA Tournament First Round participant, before taking on Shenandoah University the next day.

The following week, St. Mary’s receives Salisbury University, Rutgers University – Newark, and The College of New Jersey at the JLR for the Seahawk Classic. The Seahawks kick off the Classic against TCNJ on Saturday, September 10, at 3 p.m. before squaring off against Rutgers-Newark the next day at 4 p.m.

In its final tune-up before United East action begins, St. Mary’s heads to the Keystone State on Wednesday, September 14, for a matchup against former Capital Athletic Conference foe, York College of Pennsylvania, at 7 p.m.

The Seahawks begin a three-game home stand after the York match, starting with back-to-back United East games against Wells College on September 17 at 3:30 p.m. and SUNY Morrisville the next day at 2:30 p.m. St. Mary’s then welcomes Mary Baldwin University on Tuesday, September 20, for a non-conference bout at 6 p.m.

St. Mary’s returns to league action on Saturday, September 24 as the Seahawks head to Lancaster, Pa., for a rematch of the 2021 United East semifinal with Lancaster Bible College at 3:30 p.m. SMCM take on another former CAC opponent on the road in facing Salisbury on the Eastern Shore on September 28 at 3 p.m.

The Seahawks play three United East contests in a row, hosting Penn College on October 1 at 3:30 p.m. before heading to the nation’s capital for a tussle at Gallaudet University on Wednesday, October 5 at 7 p.m. St. Mary’s then welcomes Penn State Abington to the JLR on October 8 at 3:30 p.m.

SMCM gets a week off before its final home game of the season against yet another former CAC rival, Christopher Newport University, on Saturday, October 15, as part of Hawktoberfest. CNU, the Coast-To-Coast Athletic Conference champion, advanced to the NCAA Tournament Third Round and finished the 2021 season ranked No. 11 in the United Soccer Coaches Division III Top 25.

Three road games round out the 2022 slate. St. Mary’s first travels to Fredericksburg, Va., for its final non-conference match of the season at the University of Mary Washington, a 2021 C2C finalist, on October 19 at 3:30 p.m. The Seahawks then visit Pennsylvania once again to take on Penn State Berks on October 22 and Penn State Harrisburg, the defending United East champion, on October 29 to conclude the regular season.

The four teams that qualify for the United East Conference playoffs will play at the highest seed on Saturday, November 5 in the semifinals while the finals will be played Sunday, November 6.

For the entire 2022 St. Mary’s College men’s soccer schedule, click HERE.