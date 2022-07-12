MIR is proud to announce that for the first time ever the 1320 Fabrication ET Series will have a presenting sponsor. East Coast Collision (ECC) has signed on with MIR and will become the presenting sponsor for the ET Series program in 2022 and beyond!

“I am excited about becoming a partner with MIR and to be the first presenting sponsor for the ET series is humbling, to say the least.” Stated Kyle Goad, Owner of ECC. “To be a part of the local community and the racing community all at the same time is extremely exciting. Being a local ET racer, I am proud and honored about this, and I am excited to see where this partnership may take the ET series in the future. I would like to give a big thanks to my entire East Coast Collision crew and family for their support to make all of this possible.”

ECC is an automotive repair facility that started in 2018. Owned and operated by Kyle Goad, the facility has grown substantially since it began having to expand its floor space almost every year and continuing to hire body shop mechanics for the expanding business. Located at 3 JP Morgan Ct, Suite B in Waldorf, MD.